PM Museum connecting youth with country's precious heritage: Modi

New Delhi, April 24 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that the PM Museum, or the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya, is becoming a centre of attraction for the youth, connecting them with the precious heritage of the country.

Addressing the nation in his 88th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat', he said that it was a matter of pride for the country that the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is taking the form of a mass movement.

"People's interest in history is increasing a lot and in such a situation the PM Museum is also becoming a centre of attraction for the youth, connecting them with the precious heritage of the country," he said

Sharing the experience of Sarthak from Gurugram, who recently visited the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya, Modi said he came to know certain new things about the former Prime Ministers of India such as about of spinning wheel of Lal Bahadur Shastri which was gifted to him by his in-laws, while also seeing the late leader's passbook noticing how little savings he had.

"Sarthak has written that he did not even know that Morarji Bhai Desai was a Deputy Collector in Gujarat before joining the freedom struggle," Modi said.

The Prime Minister also said that when Sarthak saw the items that Atal Bihari Vajpayee used and listened to his speeches, he was filled with pride.

Modi also asked a few questions on the museums in the country and asked the listeners to reply to the MuseumQuiz on NaMO App.

He further said that because of the importance of museums, many people are coming forward and donating towards it.

"Many people are donating their old collections, as well as historical artefacts, to museums."

