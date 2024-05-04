PM Narendra Modi Says He Stayed in Touch with Uddhav Thackeray When He Was Ill

In recent media interview Prime minister Narendra Modi claimed that he was in touch with Uddhav Thackeray former Chief Minister of Maharashtra when he was ill. He Stated that he used to call Rashmi Thackeray regularly. Uddhav reportedly consulted Modi about his surgery.

In response to Modi's comment Uddhav Thackeray said that, while Modi is praising him now, it was during his illness that his government was toppled, hinting at a power struggle. Uddhav also mentioned that Modi has criticized his Shiv Sena faction as "fake."



Political analysts are discussing whether Modi's recent statements during the election campaign suggest a potential opportunity for Uddhav Thackeray. Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis clarified that Uddhav is seen as a political opponent, not an enemy, highlighting that this is the lesson they learned from Modi. However, Modi also mentioned in the same interview that he would not form alliances with those who have strayed from Balasaheb's principles.



Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut responded by stating that regardless of the doors Modi opens, they will not return to his side. Minister Chhagan Bhujbal pointed out that in politics, it's challenging to predict future alliances; a current ally could turn into a foe, and a current foe could become an ally.