PM urges leaders to make winter session of Parliment productive

New Delhi, Dec 7 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday urged the members to allow both Houses of Parliament function smoothly to ensure a productive session.

Addressing mediapersons on the first day of the Winter session, Modi said that due to continuous disruptions, new MPs often complain that they don't get an opportunity to participate in the proceedings.

He requested members to ensure that first time lawmakers get maximum opportunities to air their views "in this university of democracy".

The Prime Minister said that it would also be Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar's first session as chairman of Rajya Sabha.

Prime Minister Modi extended his good wishes to the Vice-President on the occasion.

The Winter session commenced at a time when India has got the presidency of G20 and added that it's a big opportunity to showcase India's abilities and aspirations at the global level.

Modi expressed hope that the proceedings of both the Houses of Parliament will also reflect the "spirit of inclusivity and possibilities".

Considering the current international scenario, the government will try take several key decisions in Parliament, the Prime Minister said, while appealing to floor managers and leaders of all parties to ensure smooth functioning of the session.

