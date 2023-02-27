PMK demands arrest of SL Navy men who attacked Tamil fishers

Chennai, Feb 27 Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) president Dr. Anbumani Ramadoss has called for the arrest of Sri Lankan Navy personnel who were involved in the assault of Indian fishermen from Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

In a tweet, the PMK leader said, "Sri Lankan Navy personnel attacked Tamil Nadu and Puducherry fishermen who were fishing near Kodikarai. They took fishes and other belongings. This is condemnable."

The former Union minister said that immediately after the attack on Tharangambadi fishermen took place on February 24, another attack on Tamil fishermen had occurred at Kodikarai seas.

He said that both the attack had occurred in Indian waters and added that even if the fishermen cross the maritime boundary, Sri Lankan Navy does not have any right to attack them.

He added that India should not remain a mere spectator into the arrogance of Sri Lankan Navy as the incident has occurred inside the Indian territory.

He called upon the police to file complaint against the Sri Lankan Navy and arrest them. The PMK leader also demanded the Union government to summon the Sri Lankan ambassador and censure.

