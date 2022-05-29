PMK president Ramadoss meets Stalin, Palaniswami

Chennai, May 29 Newly elected president of Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) Dr Anbumani Ramadoss called on Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, M.K. Stalin on Sunday at the latter's camp office.

Ramadoss after meeting the Chief Minister said that politics was not discussed and it was only a courtesy call.

He said that he would be travelling across the state and would meet people in all the districts and villages and would discuss key issues with them. He said that water conservation, implementation of pending water schemes, building of check dams, and general water management will be taken during the tour.

Ramadoss said that to ensure that PMK is voted to power in 2026, the focus will be on implementing PMK 2.0 in a phased manner.

The former union health minister also said that global warming and climate change are the key issues to be taken up by the PMK in the state and added that more investments be made in this regard.

The PMK state president also met the leader of the opposition and former Chief Minister, K. Palaniswami on Sunday. He said that he would be meeting more leaders from all political parties in the coming days and discuss the wholesome development of Tamil Nadu.

Ramadoss was accompanied by party honorary president and MLA, G.K. Mani, and party deputy secretary, A.K. Moorthy.

