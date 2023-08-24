PMK urges Stalin to act like a dictator to crush drugs menace in state

Chennai, Aug 24 Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) state President Anbumani Ramadoss on Wednesday called upon Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to be act like a dictator to crush illegal drugs trade in the state.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the PMK leader, who is also a former Union minister, said the youth of Tamil Nadu are getting spoiled due to the use of narcotic substances.

Ramadoss said that the ‘Ganja Vettai’ operation of the Tamil Nadu Police is not of much use as recently three youths under the influence of marijuana chased a policeman on duty.

“It gives chills when thinking about what kind of nuisance the gang created for the common public. During a temple festival, three youths asked a man to part with his money by brandishing knives. Based on a complaint, the police went to the spot to investigate where one of the cops was chased away,” he said.

The PMK leader said that an investigation conducted in this regard has revealed that the youths under the influence of ganja were creating nuisance in the neighbourhood and indulging in various anti-social activities.

He said that such incidents are occurring near the state capital Chennai but action is yet to be taken to curb such cases.

Ramadoss said that the party had requested the government in writing to curb the menace of ganja and other drugs in the society, adding that he had personally requested the Chief Minister in this matter.

Ramadoss also said that even though the police are conducting 'Ganja Vettai' operations, the situation has reached such a level that drugs users have started assaulting policemen.

He added that the Chief Minister had once said in a speech that he would function as a dictator to curb the drugs menace, as he called upon Stalin to crush the menace of narcotics in the state.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor