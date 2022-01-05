PM's decision to take road journey to Hussainiwala was not part of his original schedule: Surjewala

Hours after a security lapse during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Punjab, Congress General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala on Wednesday slammed BJP President Jagat Prakash Nadda and asked him to introspect on BJP's anti-farmer attitude.

The Congress leader said that the reason for canceling the rally is that there were no crowds to listen to PM Modi.

Taking to Twitter, Surjewala said to Nadda, "Dear Naddaji, Stop losing cool and all sense of propriety. Please remember--1. 10,000 security personnel were deployed for PM's Rally. 2. All arrangements were made in tandem with SPG and other agencies. 3. Route was carved even for all buses of BJP workers from Haryana/Rajasthan."

Randeep Singh Surjewala said that PM's decision to take a road journey to Hussainiwala was not a part of his original schedule.

"4. PM decided to take a road journey to Hussainiwala. It was not part of his original schedule to travel by road. 5. Kisan mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (KMSC) has been protesting against PM's visit and Union Minister, Gajendra Shekhawat has held two rounds of negotiation with them," the Congress leader said.

Surjewala, who is also a member of the Congress working committee highlighted reasons for the protests by the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee.

He tweeted, "6. Do u know why KMSC and Farmers are protesting against PM Modi? Their demands are -: * Sack MoS Home, Ajay Misra Teni. * Withdraw criminal cases against farmers in Haryana, Delhi, and UP. * Compensation for kin of 700 Farmers who died. * Committee on MSP and a quick decision."

"7. Post Farmer's agitation, Modi government chose to totally ignore these promises. 8. Finally, the reason for canceling the rally is that there were no crowds to listen to Modiji. Stop blame game and introspect on BJP's anti-farmer attitude. Hold rallies but listen to Farmers first!," he tweeted.

Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Wednesday sought a detailed report from the Punjab government regarding the security lapse during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the state. The state government has also been asked to "fix responsibility for this lapse and take strict action".

The action was taken after the Prime Minister's convoy during his visit to National Martyrs Memorial in Punjab via road reached a flyover where the road was blocked by some protestors. The Prime Minister was stuck on the flyover for 15-20 minutes. This was a major lapse in the security of the PM.

Prime Minister Modi landed at Bathinda this morning from where he was to go to the National Martyrs Memorial at Hussainiwala by helicopter.Due to rain and poor visibility, the Prime Minister waited for about 20 minutes for the weather to clear out, said a Home Ministry statement.

( With inputs from ANI )

