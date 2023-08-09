Poland to hold parliamentary elections on Oct 15

Warsaw, Aug 9 Poland will hold a parliamentary election on October 15, President Andrzej Duda has announced.

"Guided by the content of the just received positive opinion of the National Electoral Commission as to the proposed date of elections to the Sejm and Senate, I decided to order these elections for Oct. 15, 2023. The future of Poland is a matter for each of us! Use your rights!" Duda wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Sejm and Senate are respectively the lower and upper houses of the Polish parliament. In this year's elections, Poles will replace 460 MPs and 100 senators for a four-year term, Xinhua news agency reported.

--IANS

