Police seize illicit ammunition in border area of Iran

Tehran, Dec 21 The Iranian police seized a batch of illicit ammunition in Qasr-e Shirin County in the western province of Kermanshah and arrested one suspect, official news agency IRNA reported.

The batch was found in an Iraqi truck asked to pull over for inspection by an on-duty provincial police patrol near the Parviz Khan border market, according to the IRNA report, citing Kermanshah's Police Commander Ali Akbar Javidan on Tuesday.

After inspecting the truck, the police forces found 737 firearm bullets concealed under the vehicle's frame, Javidan said, adding the suspect had been handed over to Iranian judicial authorities, Xinhua news agency reported.

