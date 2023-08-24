Police to file chargesheet in rape case against suspended Delhi officer, wife

New Delhi, Aug 24 Delhi Police will soon file chargesheet in connection with sexual assault of minor by Delhi official Pramoday Khakha (51), who held the position of deputy director in the WCD department, an official privy to investigation told IANS on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the crime and forensic science laboratory teams also inspected the house and collected several pieces of evidence.

“As a part of standard operating procedure, we have collected the evidence. The phones have been confiscated and soon we will be recording statements of eight to 10 people related to the case,” said a senior police official, adding that they have enough evidence for now to prosecute the accused.

Khakha stands accused of repeatedly raping the girl between November 2020 and January 2021.

The victim, who was just 14 years old at the time, is said to have suffered the initial assault on October 31, 2020, after being drugged, as disclosed by sources familiar with the matter.

Subsequent to her disclosure, police acted on her complaint and initiated legal proceedings under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on August 13.

After a nine-day investigation, the alleged government officer was apprehended. The victim remains hospitalised and her condition is reported to be unstable due to the trauma she endured.

Sources said that there is evidence to suggest the victim may have been subjected to further assaults by the accused individual. "We are currently in possession of his custody, and through interrogation, we hope to unearth additional details," a source said.

The victim was an adopted child who grappled with depression following passing of her father on October 1, 2020. In an attempt to provide her with a change of scenery, she spent several days at Premodya's residence, as per sources.

During the initial phase of questioning, the accused maintained vehemently that the accusations were entirely unfounded. He asserted that the victim's family had made multiple visits to his home, a claim that is currently under verification. The girl eventually returned to her own home alongside her mother in 2021, during a visit, as reported by sources.

Source said that when the victim disclosed about the incident with accused wife Seema, she faced blame-shifting, with Seema insinuating that the victim might have played a role in the situation. The victim also alleged that Seema had a strict demeanor and resorted to physical discipline when the girl's exam scores were less than satisfactory.

Subsequently, instances were noted where the alleged perpetrator encountered the victim at a church, leading to inappropriate physical contact. These encounters led the victim to withdraw from attending church services after July. The victim refrained from disclosing any of these occurrences to her mother, under the assumption that her mother would not believe her, as stated by the police.

When she narrated the ordeal to Khakha's wife, she sent her son to buy abortion pills, which were given to the victim.

