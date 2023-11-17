Polish court overturns ban on pro-Palestinian march

Warsaw, Nov 17 A court in Warsaw has ruled to overturn a decision by the Polish capital city's mayor to prohibit a pro-Palestinian demonstration scheduled for Saturday.

Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski said on X that the court had reversed the city's decision despite doubts about the safety of the planned demonstration, including concerns over terrorism, reports Xinhua news agency.

Trzaskowski added: "We accept this decision."

He had announced the ban on the march on Wednesday, citing the police's inability to ensure safety in the narrow streets surrounding the Israeli Embassy in Warsaw.

Scheduled for 1 p.m. on Saturday, the demonstration will start at Zbawiciela Square and proceed towards the Israeli Embassy.

Similar demonstrations have been held in various cities around the world since the raging Israel-Hamas war broke out in the Gaza Strip on October 7.

