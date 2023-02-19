Pool to insure supplies from Russia-Belarus earns Rs 15-20 cr premium
February 19, 2023
Chennai, Feb 19 The insurance pool to cover imports of fertiliser, oil has earned a premium of about Rs 15-20 crore till date, said a senior official of General Insurance Corporation
