Poorer US counties likely face higher risk of gun-related deaths among kids

Washington, Dec 18 US counties with high poverty rates are likely to face a higher risk of firearm-related deaths among children and young adults, according to a new study.

"Notably, children and young adults living in these counties accounted for 22 per cent of all firearm deaths, 25.5 per cent of firearm homicides, 15.3 per cent of firearm suicides, and 25.1 per cent unintentional firearm deaths in the US during this period," Xinhua news agency reported citing the study published in the JAMA Pediatrics medical journal.

The study analysed national public data of firearm-related deaths among Americans aged 5-24 from January 2007 through December 2016, and found that firearm-related deaths occurred more often in US counties with rates of high poverty.

"Additionally, non-Hispanic Black youth accounted for 44.8 per cent of all firearm deaths and 63.9 per cent of firearm homicides," it said.

The findings called for more policymaking efforts to reduce child poverty and strengthen firearm regulation, while stressing the need to best support survivors of firearm violence, according to Jennifer Hoffmann, co-author of the study.

