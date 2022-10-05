Power supply restored after Bangladesh national grid failure

Dhaka, Oct 5 Power supply was restored in most parts of Bangladesh including the capital Dhaka after almost seven hours of blackout following a national power grid failure Tuesday afternoon.

Shameem Hasan, a senior official of the Bangladesh Power Development Board, told reporters on Wednesday that the electricity supply was back in almost all the areas of Dhaka and elsewhere in the country by 9:00 p.m. local time Tuesday, Xinhua news agency reported.

People in large swathes of Bangladesh were left without electricity for hours on Tuesday in the country's worst power disaster since 2014.

Bangladesh's national power transmission grid failed at about 2:05 p.m local time Tuesday, triggering blackouts across Bangladesh.

It was not yet clear what caused Tuesday's blackout, which reportedly hit more than 80 percent of the country's nearly 200 million people.

Bangladesh suffered a major unscheduled blackout in November 2014 when a large part of the country was without electricity for about 10 hours.

Tuesday's power outage also caused long periods of telecom and internet network disruptions across Bangladesh.

The Bangladeshi government has formed a five-member inquiry committee to investigate the reason behind the incident.

