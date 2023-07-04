Praful Patel's photo frame removed from Nationalist Student Congress office in Delhi

Delhi [India], July 4 : A day after Ajit Pawar's coup in Maharashtra that has left political circles in shock, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) working president Praful Patel's photo frame was removed from the Nationalist Student Congress office in Delhi.

"We removed Praful Patel's photo frame and all other leaders who left NCP since they are not part of the NCP family anymore," NCP student wing national president Sonia Doohan said on Monday.

Meanwhile, NCP chief Sharad Pawar ordered the removal of the names of Sunil Tatkare and NCP working president Praful Patel from the Register of Members of NCP Party for "anti-party activities".

"I, as the National President, Nationalist Congress Party hereby order removal of the names of Shri Sunil Tatkare and Shri Praful Patel from the Register of Members of NCP Party for anti-party activities," Sharad Pawar tweeted.

Meanwhile, Praful Patel denied the speculation that he may get a Union Minister post as part of an arrangement following Ajit Pawar's coup and said that the party had not discussed anything about Delhi and that the only topic they had talked about was the creation of the Maharashtra government.

"We are the NCP and that is what we are doing. We will decide now if I have to go to Delhi. We have not discussed anything about Delhi, we have only discussed the formation of our government in Maharashtra," said NCP leader Praful Patel while responding to questions from the media if he would be granted the position of the Union Minister.

Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar and eight other NCP leaders joined the Eknath Shinde-led administration in Maharashtra on Sunday. Patel was present at the hastily organised swearing ceremony that took place at Raj Bhavan.

Earlier on Sunday, Praful Patel said that no one has any pressure from anywhere when asked if the NCP leaders joining the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis Maharashtra Government had any pressure from the Enforcement Directorate, as alleged by NCP chief Sharad Pawar.

"I will not comment on whatever our leader Sharad Pawar has said, he is a highly respectable person. Whatever decision we have taken... as Ajit Pawar mentioned in his press conference, it is the party's decision, a collective decision. There is no pressure from anyone..," Patel said responding to Sharad Pawar's statement hinting that the NCP split under indirect pressure from the Enforcement Directorate.

