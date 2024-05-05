Prajwal Revanna Sex Scandal: Siddaramaiah-led Government Announces Financial Aid to All Rape Victims

The Siddaramaiah-led government in Karnataka announced on Sunday that financial aid would be provided to all rape victims in the state, numbering in the hundreds. Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi wrote a letter to CM Siddaramaiah and requested to provide full support to the victims affected in the sex scandal case. Rahul wrote, “Victims deserve our empathy and solidarity as they wage their battle for justice. We have a collective responsibility to ensure that all parties responsible for these atrocious crimes are brought to justice. I have never encountered a senior public representative who remained silent constantly in the face of untold violence against women. From our wrestlers in Haryana, our sisters in Manipur Indian women are bearing the brunt of the Prime Minister’s support for such criminals.

In the Revanna sex scandal, the rape of our mothers and sisters warrants the strictest possible punishment. The Union Government willfully allowed Prajwal to leave India. Despite the gruesome allegations, the PM campaigned for the mass rapist. The deeply perverse nature of these crimes and the absolute impunity enjoyed by Prajwal Revanna with the blessings of PM Modi and Home Minister deserves the strongest condemnation.” Elaborating on the details of the decision during a press conference today, the party's Karnataka in-charge, Randeep Singh Surjewala, said, "Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has announced financial support to be provided to the rape victims in the Revanna sex video scandal as it is a unique case that has never happened in the last 75 years."

Meanwhile, today speaking on the occasion, the Karnataka Chief Minister said a blue corner notice would be issued to bring Prajwal back. He said that an impartial investigation will be conducted and no matter how many influential people are involved in the case, will be brought to justice. The CM said, “I am making a promise to Rahul Gandhi and to everyone that the Karnataka Congress Government will stand with the rape victims in their struggle for justice.”Deputy CM DK Shivkumar alleged that JD(S) MLA HD Revanna is a habitual offender claiming he was involved in a case similar to his son Prajwal during a visit to England 30 years ago. “I heard someone kicked Revanna out of the hotel during the England visit,” Shivkumar said.



