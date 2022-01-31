Pralhad Joshi calls Congress 'All India Confused Party'

Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party's Uttarakhand election in-charge Pralhad Joshi said that Congress is 'All India Confused Party' as it failed to develop the state inspite of being in power for a long time.

"Congress was in power in state and centre for a long time. They could have done a lot for Uttarakhand then. They were talking about a weekly holiday on Jumma(Friday) and are now thinking about Char Dham. Congress has become All India Confused Party," said Joshi.

"Congress is not a party but a confused party. They do not have clarity on any subject whether it is Article 370, Indian soldiers or Uttarakhand, they are always in confusion. All India Confused Party has become directionless," he added.

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also slammed the previous government during campaigning in the Almora district of the state.

"We have a vision for Uttarkhand to make it no 1 state in the country. Before 2017, the government here said we will close our eyes, you can loot whatever you want," said Dhami.

BJP is launching its "mega election campaign" in the state from February 1.

While sharing the details about it earlier in the day, Joshi said, " Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and BJP chief JP Nadda will also campaign in the state, while the BJP is also seeking Prime Minister Narendra Modi's time for campaigning in Uttarakhand.

Polls to elect the 70-member Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly are scheduled to be held on February 14. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

( With inputs from ANI )

