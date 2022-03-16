Pramod Sawant meets PM Modi in New Delhi ahead of govt formation in Goa

Goa acting Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Pramod Sawant on Wednesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi ahead of the formation of the government by the BJP and its alliance partners in the state.

"Met Pramod Sawant and the team of BJP Goa. Our party is grateful to the people of Goa for blessing us yet again with the mandate to serve the state. We will keep working for Goa's progress in the times to come," tweeted PM Modi.

National General Secretary CT Ravi, BJP Goa president Sadanand Shet Tanavade and General Secretary Satish Dhond were also present at the meeting.

"Briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on BJP's resounding success in Goa Assembly Polls. The PM conveyed his gratitude to the people of Goa for reposing their trust and faith in BJP and assured his continued support for the development of the State," tweeted Sawant.

After the meet with PM Modi, Goa BJP chief Tanavade had an individual meeting with party national president JP Nadda to deliberate on recently concluded Goa poll results.

"Met National President JP Nadda in New Delhi, discussed the election results and thanked him for his wholehearted support, which led Team BJP Goa to a comfortable victory in Goa," tweeted Tanavade.

Meeting of BJP Goa leaders with the national leadership holds importance as the party has not yet declared the name of the CM face.

The BJP, which fell one seat short of the majority figure in Goa, is set to retain power in the state with the help of Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) and independent candidates.

The BJP emerged as the single largest party in Goa, winning 20 seats in the 40-member state Assembly, leaving Congress with 11 seats at a distant second position. Independent candidates bagged three seats while two seats each went to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Maharashtrawadi Gomantak (MGP). Revolutionary Goans Party and Goa Forward Party (GFP) got one seat each.

( With inputs from ANI )

