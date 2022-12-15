Prashant Kishor demands withdrawal of liquor ban in Bihar

Patna, Dec 15 Political strategist Prashant Kishor on Thursday demanded the withdrawal of liquor ban law in Bihar within 48 hours, saying liquor tragedies are happening only due to the "obstinacy" of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

"The implementation of liquor ban has completely failed in Bihar. It is available everywhere in Bihar. Even the officials surrounding Nitish Kumar used to drink liquor at home. I stayed in the official residence of the Chief Minister for two years and I know their activities.

"When Bihar government imposed a ban on liquor, I was the one who objected to it for the first time. It is laughable when Nitish Kumar asks District Magistrates to take oath not drink liquor and implement the rules and arrest the accused of liquor ban violators in their respective districts. This is just a frustration of Nitish Kumar. He does not know what to do at this juncture," Kishor said.

Reacting to BJP raising this point in the Vidhan Sabha, Kishor said: "When Sushil Kumar Modi was the Deputy Chief minister of Bihar, the liquor ban was implemented. The BJP had supported the act at that time. Why does the BJP ask questions then? Similarly, when the RJD was in opposition, its leaders were raising this point. Why are they not asking questions from Nitish Kumar? The BJP and the RJD have the same stand. When they are in power, they stay silent on this issue and when they are in opposition, they put a question mark on the state government."

"Liquor ban is not in the interest of society and it is badly hitting the economy of the state. State government should come up with a plan and lift the ban on liquor. Allow people who wish to drink liquor at home or at specific places. Identify the vulnerable spots and avoid giving license for liquor vends," Kishor said.

