Pregnant women chanting 'Sunderkand', reading Ramayana will lead to mentally, physically sound babies: Telangana Governor

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 11 : Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Sunday said that pregnant women should chant 'Sunderkand' in the Ramayana to have mentally and physically sound babies as part of a holistic approach.

The Telangana Governor virtually participated in the launching ceremony 'Garbha Samskara Module'.

During the virtual launch, she stated that a holistic approach should be taken to the health of pregnant women at different stages.

Addressing the meeting, she said, "We have seen in villages where mothers read epics like Ramayana. Pregnant women should chant 'Sunderkand' to have mentally and physically sound babies as part of a holistic approach."

"The mental health of mothers is very important. In villages, we have seen mothers reading books of Ramayana, Mahabharatha, epics and good stories. Particularly there is a belief in Tamil Nadu that pregnant ladies should learn Sunderkand of Kamban Ramayana, which is the Tamil version of Ramayana. Sunderkand is the miracle of Hanuman and so it will be very good for the baby. So, all these will be holistic approaches to pregnancy. A scientific approach will prevent the complicated pregnancy but a holistic approach will proceed to a normal pregnancy and a mentally and physically sound mother and baby," she added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor