President Murmu appoints new Governors in various states of India: Check Full List

Indian President Droupadi Murmu has appointed new governors in 12 states and one UT, after accepting the resignations of Bhagat Singh Koshyari as Governor of Maharashtra and Radha Krishnan Mathur as Lt. Governor of Ladakh. According to an official statement issued by the President Secretariat on Sunday, Lt. General Kaiwalya Trivikram Parnaik has been appointed as Governor of Arunachal Pradesh while Lakshman Prasad Acharya was appointed as Governor of Sikkim. C.P Radhakrishnan has been appointed as Governor of Jharkhand and Shiv Pratap Shukla as Governor of Himachal Pradesh.Similarly, Gulab Chand Kataria is appointed as the new Governor of Assam and Justice (Retd.) S. Abdul Nazeer will be the new Governor of Andhra Pradesh.

Murmu has also appointed Biswa Bhusan Harichandan, Governor of Andhra Pradesh as the new Governor of Chhattisgarh, while Sushri Anusuiya Uikye, Governor of Chhattisgarh will preside as the Governor of Manipur.In the same way, La. Ganesan, Governor of Manipur was appointed as the new Governor of Nagaland and Bihar's Governor Phagu Chauhan was made Governor of Meghalaya.Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, Governor of Himachal Pradesh will take over as Governor of Bihar. Ramesh Baise, Governor of Jharkhand is now the new Governor of Maharashtra and Brig. (Dr.) Shri B.D. Mishra (Retd.), Governor of Arunachal Pradesh has taken charge as the new Lt. Governor of Ladakh.