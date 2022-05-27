President, PM condole loss of lives of soldiers in accident

New Delhi, May 27 President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed grief over the loss of lives of soldiers in a road accident in Ladakh.

In a tweet, President Kovind said: "Saddened to know that an unfortunate road accident in Ladakh has claimed the lives of some of our brave soldiers. My heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured."

Vice President Naidu said: "Anguished to know about the loss of lives of our brave soldiers in a road accident in Ladakh. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. My prayers for the quick recovery of the injured."

Expressing grief, Prime Minister Modi tweeted: "Anguished by the bus accident in Ladakh in which we have lost our brave army personnel. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. I hope those injured recover at the earliest. All possible assistance is being given to the affected."

Seven soldiers were killed and 19 others injured in a road accident in Ladakh on Friday.

According to the sources, 26 soldiers were injured in the road accident in Turtuk area of Ladakh.

"Seven soldiers died on the spot while 19 others were injured. The injured soldiers have been airlifted to military hospital in Chandigarh," a defence source said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor