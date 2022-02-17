President, PM greet KCR on his birthday

Hyderabad, Feb 17 Wishes poured in from top political leaders, followers and friends for Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao as he turned 68 on Thursday.

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi personally called up to greet KCR, as Rao is popularly known. According to the Chief Minister's Office, the President and Prime Minister personally called up the Chief Minister and conveyed their birthday greetings to him.

Modi also tweeted to convey the greetings. "Birthday wishes to Telangana CM Shri KCR Garu. Praying for his long and healthy life," tweeted Narendra Modi.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin also called up KCR to greet him on his birthday. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and other leaders also greeted KCR.

KCR's son and key cabinet minister K.T. Rama Rao and daughter and state legislator K. Kavitha also took to Twitter to wish him.

"To a man, who can only dream Big, who has made impossible an art of the possible, One who leads with a heart full of compassion, One who defines courage & challenges status quo. A man who I proudly call my leader & my father. May you live long & stay blessed," wrote Rama Rao.

"Happy birthday daddy. Everyday, I learn something new from you. You are an institution in itself. Wishing for your long, healthy and prosperous life," tweeted Kavitha, a member of Telangana Legislative Council.

She also offered prayers for her father at Balkampet temple. KCR's nephew and minister for finance and health T. Harish Rao, several other ministers and top leaders of the TRS greeted him.

Megastar and former Union Minister K. Chiranjeevi also extended birthday wishes to the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) chief. He wished him a long and healthy life to achieve his goals and continue to serve the people.

Telangana's BJP unit chief Bandi Sanjay also greeted KCR. In a message, the BJP leader wished him a long and healthy life.

