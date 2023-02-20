President, PM greet people of Arunachal, Mizoram on statehood day

Itanagar/Aizawl, Feb 20 President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday greeted the people of Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram on the statehood day of the two northeastern states.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said: "Statehood Day wishes to the people of Arunachal Pradesh, a state synonymous with dynamism and patriotism. The people from the state have contributed to India's progress in many sectors. I pray that Arunachal Pradesh keeps scaling new heights of progress in the coming years."

Arunachal Pradesh is celebrating its 37th statehood day.

Meanwhile, President Murmu arrived in Itanagar on Monday afternoon on a two-day state visit. On Tuesday, the President would address the special session of the Assembly.

Arunachal Pradesh became a full-fledged state on February 20, 1987.

A variety of programmes were organised across the state to celebrate the day.

India's second least populous state, Mizoram, also celebrated its 36th statehood day on Monday.

On the occasion, Chief Minister Zoramthanga greeted the people of the state.

Addressing a gathering in the day's main programme in Aizawl, the Chief Minister requested the people to work unitedly and strive forward to make MIzoram as a self-sufficient model state in the country.

"If the people work wholeheartedly and with all sincerity, Mizoram will be a self-sufficient state and its growth would go to a desired level," he said.

Zoramthanga, who is also the President of the ruling Mizo National Front, paid tributes to the people who sacrificed their lives for creating present day Mizoram.

The statehood day was also observed in all the 11 districts of the state.

The mountainous state became a full-fledged state on February 20, 1987 with the 53rd amendment to the Indian Constitution as a sequel of fulfilling the prerequisite of Mizo Peace Accord signed on June 30, 1986.

Like several other northeastern states, Mizoram was part of Assam until 1972, when it was carved out as a Union Territory. It became the 23rd state of India on 20 February, 1987.

