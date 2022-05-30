President, PM greet people of Goa on Statehood Day

New Delhi, May 30 President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday greeted the people of Goa on their Statehood Day.

In his message, President Kovind said: "Greetings to all Goans on Goa Statehood Day! Home to some of India's most beautiful places, it has a rich eclectic culture that is a matter of pride for all Ind. It has made remarkable progress on development parameters. Best wishes for its continued progress and prosperity."

Taking the Twitter, Prime Minister Modi said: "This is a state blessed with scenic natural beauty and industrious people. It draws people from all parts of the world. I pray that Goa continues to scale new heights of progress in the coming years."

Also extending his greetings was Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, who tweeted: "Endowed with natural beauty, Goa is known for its vibrant culture, breathtaking beaches and hospitable people. Goa has contributed greatly to our national development.

"May the state scale new heights of development in the times to come."

