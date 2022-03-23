President Ram Nath Kovind to address Guj Assembly during two-day visit to state

Gandhinagar, March 23 President Ram Nath Kovind will address the Gujarat Assembly on Thursday as part of the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrations during his two-day visit to the state.

During his visit, Kovind will also present the Indian Naval Ship (INS) Valsura with the prestigious 'President's Colour' on Friday.

The Budget session for the 2022-23 fiscal is presently underway in the Gujarat Assembly.

Informing the House about the President's visit, Assembly Speaker Nimaben Acharya said, "Ram Nath Kovind will address the Assembly between 11 am and 12 noon on Thursday.

"All the members of the state Assembly must be present in the House before 10:30 am, as the President is expected to arrive by 10:50 am."

On Friday, the President, who is also the Supreme Commander of the Indian armed forces, will honour the INS Valsura with the prestigious 'President's Colour' at Jamnagar.

The Indian Navy has arranged for a ceremonial parade with a 150-man 'Guard of Honour' to be presented to the President on Friday.

Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat, Admiral R. Hari Kumar, the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral M.A. Hampiholi, along with other senior civil and military dignitaries will be attending the ceremony.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor