President to visit Dr Ambedkar memorial in Maharashtra

New Delhi, Feb 9 President of India, Ram Nath Kovind will visit Maharashtra and Telangana from February 10 to 14.

The President will inaugurate a new Darbar Hall at Raj Bhavan at Mumbai on February 11, a communique from the Rashtrapati Bhavan said on Wednesday.

On February 12, the President will visit Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Memorial at Ambadwe village in Ratnagiri district of Maharashtra.

Then he will head to Telangana.

On February 13, the President will grace the Sri Ramanuja Sahasrabdi Samaroham and unveil the gold Deity of Sri Ramanujacharyaji in Hyderabad, the communique added.

