Pressure mounts on K'taka Min Eshwarappa for resignation over death of contractor

Bengaluru, April 13 Pressure is mounting on Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister K.S. Eshwarappa to step down from his post in connection with suicide of contractor and BJP leader Santhosh K Patil.

Sources close to Eshwarappa explained that the minister has decided to tender his resignation after the high command asked him to do so to avoid embarrassment to the party.

On Wednesday, Eshwarappa stated that he would submit resignation if the Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai asks for it. "I will submit my resignation today itself, if directed. I have not done any wrong and let the truth come out. I have requested CM Bommai and Home Minister Araga Jnanendra to conduct an investigation. This is a blackmailing strategy," he maintained.

Eshwarappa, who was on tour in Mysuru, was visibly upset and was seen talking over phone for a long time. He had left for Shivamogga from Mysuru and sources close to him said that he would hold a press conference there by noon and announce his decision.

State President Nalin Kumar Kateel speaking to reporters stated that a probe will be ordered in connection with the issue. The Congress demand for the minister's resignation is not fair referring to Congress's demand that BJP should take resignation from Eshwarappa, like how they took resignation of the Home Minister K.J. George earlier during the Congress rule when a police officer made allegations against him.

"Police officer Ganapathy who committed suicide had made a video and wrote suicide letter alleging the role of then Minister George. Then too, he tendered resignation after two months after the incident," he said.

Sources in BJP said that the party high command is worried over the opposition Congress questioning Prime Minister Narendra Modi directly in connection with the issue.

Patil had earlier written to PM Modi alleging corruption charges and 40 per cent commission demand by Minister Eshwarappa. The Congress has decided to bring up the issue at the national level and BJP is thinking of avoiding the embarrassment by taking the resignation and ordering the probe into the case, sources said.

