“Previous central government was suffering from indecision”: CM Yogi lashes out at Congress

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 17 : Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday lashed out at the previous government at the centre, calling it a victim of “indecision”.

“The government was suffering from indecision and corruption had become so rampant that it had created distrust in the general public,” UP CM said.

The CM was speaking after the inauguration of two national highway projects worth Rs 3300 Crore in Lucknow.

Drawing a comparison between India before 2014 and India after 2014, Adityanath stated, “India's infrastructure was in poor shape prior to 2014; whereas today, India is becoming self-reliant in every field, be it internal security or infrastructure.”

He further said that the change in the country after BJP-led NDA formed the government at the centre is “noticeable”.

“There is a noticeable difference. India's infrastructure was in poor shape prior to 2014; the four-lane, six-lane, and eight-lane roads built during the time of revered Atal ji were doing well, but no new projects were in progress,” he added.

The Chief Minister emphasised that if the infrastructure is poor, the development will not occur, and if development does not occur, people will not have jobs.

“In the last nine years, you must have seen that India is becoming self-reliant in the field of security. Today the enemy cannot look at India with evil intentions. The Defence Corridor of Lucknow is realizing the vision of Make in India in Uttar Pradesh itself. When the BrahMos missile will be made in the node, no enemy will be able to cast an evil eye on the country,” Yogi said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Road, Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, and Union Minister Kaushal Kishore remained present during the occasion.

The CM said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi always says that there is no alternative to development. Only development can give a new direction to the youth of the country and Uttar Pradesh.

“Before 2014, farmers in the country were victims of exploitation. They could not get fair price for their produce. Today, the transparent system has brought about massive change in the lives of the farmers. There has been a radical change in the market system. Due to this, the farmers’ income has increased. Farmers are getting their compensation on time. With the construction of Kisan Path, the movement of the people of Lucknow will be easy,” the UP CM said.

In the programme, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Road, Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated four lane elevated corridor at Madian and IIM crossing of Lucknow-Sitapur National Highway section and four lanes from Naviganj to Mitrasenpur of Aligarh-Kanpur section.

Along with this, they inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 164 development projects worth Rs 475 crore for Lucknow.

