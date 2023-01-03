Prez Murmu on 2-day visit to Rajasthan from today

Jaipur, Jan 3 President Droupadi Murmu will embark on a two-day visit to Rajasthan starting Tuesday.

She will inaugurate the Constitution Park built at the Raj Bhavan in Jaipur.

According to the scheduled programme, the President will reach Jaipur airport on Tuesday by a special Army aircraft. From here, she will reach Raj Bhavan located in the Civil Lines and will inaugurate the Constitution Park built there.

On Tuesday, she will participate in different programmes in Jaipur and Mount Abu. She will also attend the Scout-Guide's National Jamboree in Pali.

This Constitution Park built in the Raj Bhavan will be opened for the public two days a week. This park will be visited in 50-50 slots. The cost of building this park was around Rs 9.15 crore.

Statues of personalities, who contributed to the making of the Constitution, have been installed in the park. Apart from this, visitors will be informed about the Constitution Park through audio-visual medium.

The centre of main attraction in the park is a 10 by 12 feet statue of Mahatma Gandhi running a charkha made of gunmetal. A marble statue of Maharana Pratap and his horse 'Chetak' has also been installed here, which inspires the bravery and sacrifice of the brave warrior of Rajasthan for the motherland.

After lunch on January 3, the President will leave for Mount Abu in a special Army helicopter where she will attend the programme of Prajapita Brahmakumari Ishwariya Vishwavidyalaya as the chief guest.

After a night stay in Abu, the President will go to Jodhpur the next day from where she will join the National Jamboree of Bharat Scouts and Guides at Rohat in Pali.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor