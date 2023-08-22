Prez Murmu to embark on 3-day Goa visit from today

Panaji, Aug 22 President Droupadi Murmu will embark on a three-day visit to Goa on Tuesday during which she is expected to participate in several events.

On the day of her arrival, she will lay a floral wreath at Martyr’s Memorial at Azad Maidan at Panaji.

In the evening, the President will attend a civic reception hosted by the state government in her honour.

On Wednesday,Murmu will address the 34th Convocation of Goa University at Durbar Hall, at Raj Bhavan, Dona Paula and interact with Vulnerable Tribal Group members.

Later in the evening, she will address the members of Goa Legislative Assembly at Assembly Complex, Porvorim.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor