Prez, PM, extend wishes on Eid Milad-un-Nabi

New Delhi, Oct 9 President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday wished people on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad, which is observed as 'Eid Milad-un-Nabi'.

President Murmu extended her wishes to the people on the occasion in a tweet in Urdu and Hindi, exhorting them to live in peace and harmony and imbibe the teachings of Prophet Mohammad.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended his best wishes on the occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi.

In a tweet, he said, "Best wishes on Milad-un-Nabi. May this occasion further the spirit of peace, togetherness and compassion in our society. Eid Mubarak."

Congress leader and Lok Sabha MP from Wayanad Rahul Gandhi extended his greetings on the occasion.

"Eid Milad-Un-Nabi Mubarak! May this auspicious occasion bring peace, harmony, good health, and prosperity to everyone," he tweeted.

