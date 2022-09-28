Prime Minister congratulates Giorgia Meloni for winning Italy polls
New Delhi, Sep 28 Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated Giorgia Meloni for leading her party Fratelli d'Itaia in Italian general elections.
"Congratulations @GiorgiaMeloni for leading your party @FratellidItalia to victory in the Italian general elections. We look forward to working together to strengthen our ties," the Prime Minister said in a tweet.
Meloni is likely to form the government and may become the first woman prime minister of Italy.
Considered to be a hardline Right wing leader, she has vowed to "govern for everyone" and said that she "would not betray people's trust".
