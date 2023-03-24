Priyanka Gandhi attacks PM Modi after Rahul Gandhi's disqualification from LS, says government "rattled" by questions on Adani issue

New Delhi [India], March 24 : Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday mounted a strong attack on BJP-led government after disqualification of Rahul Gandhi from Lok Sabha and alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was rattled by questions on Ad issue while the Congress leader was a true patriot who had raised questions on issues of public interest.

Priyanka Gandhi, who made a series of tweets, said that the Nehru-Gandhi family has given its blood to the country and fought for truth.

She said sycophants of PM Modi had "called the son of a martyr prime minister traitor Mir Jafar".

"One of your Chief Ministers raised the question that who is the father of Rahul Gandhi? Following the custom of Kashmiri Pandits, a son wears a turban after his father's death, maintaining his family's tradition. Insulting the whole family and the Kashmiri Pandit community, you asked in Parliament why they don't keep Nehru name...but no judge gave you a sentence of two years.You were not disqualified from Parliament.... Rahul ji like a true patriot raised questions on Ad.

"Raised questions on Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi.... Has your friend Gautam Ad become bigger than the country's parliament and the people of India that you were rattled when his loot was questioned? You call my family dynastic, know, this family has shed blood for India's democracy...who you are trying to destroy (politically)," the Congress leader said

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said that Nehru-Gandhi family has raised voice of people and fought for truth.

"Those whom you are seeking to destroy (politically), that family has raised voice of people of India and fought for truth for generations. The blood that flows in our veins, a speciality of it is,, it has and will never bow to coward, power-greedy dictator like you. Whatever you may do," she said.

Several Congress leaders strongly condemned the government over Rahul Gandhi's disqualification from Lok Sabha.

Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters in the national capital, Congress leaders Abhishek Manu Singhvi and Jairam Ramesh said the BJP-led government was rattled by Gandhi's remarks.

"The issue before us is political, more than it is legal. It is a political issue because it signifies the systematic, repetitive emasculation of democratic institutions by the ruling party. It signifies the strangulation of democracy itself. We know that defamation is an exception to free speech, but over the last several years, we have had repeated examples of unthinkable assaults on freedom of speech, more importantly, freedom after speech. We all know that Rahul Gandhi has been speaking fearlessly inside and outside Parliament. He is paying a price for it," Singhvi said.

"This government is rattled because he clearly speaks with facts and figures on demonetisation. Be it the supposed clean chit to China, or the GST, he is consistently aggressive and open in his questioning. Therefore this government is finding new techniques to throttle his voice," Singhvi alleged.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor