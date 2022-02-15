Priyanka Gandhi promises unemployment allowance if Congress elected in Manipur

Ahead of assembly polls, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday promised unemployment allowance to the youth of Mpur if her party comes to power in the state.

Slamming the BJP government over the issue of unemployment in the state, Congress leader while addressing a virtual rally, said "We will provide an unemployment allowance to all the unemployed youths of Mpur if Congress comes into power."

"It is a disgrace that Mpur Public Service Commission exams have not been conducted in the last 5 years of BJP rule," said Priyanka Gandhi.

Congress General Secretary also had a one-on-one interaction with the party workers of different constituencies across the state through a virtual medium.

"The problems in Mpur are increasing under BJP Government because the BJP-led coalition government doesn't have the will to work for the betterment of the people of Mpur," she said.

Talking about the improvement needed in the power sector in the North-East state, Vadra said "one of the major goals of Congress party is to provide safe drinking water and uninterrupted power supply in Mpur."

"Tourism sector is needed to be strengthened because it can bring economic development in the state and generate employability amongst the youths," she added.

She criticized the BJP-led Government in both centre and state by stating that they create division based on religion, ethnicity, while Congress does politics of development.

She further added that "'Ima Keithel' constructed during the Congress Government has been badly managed during COVID-19 pandemic. Because of which women vendors face various problems."

Senior Congress leaders including former Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh was present in the programme from Congress Bhavan in Imphal.

The elections in Mpur will be held on February 28 and March 5. Votes will be counted on March 10.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor