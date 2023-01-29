"Pro-BJP wave across Karnataka": CM Bommai after Amit Shah's visit

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai claimed on Sunday that the one-day visit of Union Minister Amit Shah has acted as a catalyst for the BJP workers, boosting their morale ahead of the upcoming state assembly elections.

The Chief Minister stated that the state is witnessing pro-BJP wave which has been bolstered by Shah's visit.

CM Bommai, while interacting with the press here, said that BJP, which already had a strong hold in Kittur has strengthened after the Union Minister's one-day visit.

"The excitement of the public and party workers was reflected in the rally. Shah's visit to Kittur district has instilled strength of the party in the region and increased enthusiasm among the party workers," he said.

Slamming the Congress of its confidence of winning the upcoming elections, Bommai said, "The Congress leaders are posing as if they have already come to power. Let them say anything, but the truth is different. Not only the big turnout but the spirit and enthusiasm in the public clearly indicate saffron party coming back to power. There is a pro-BJP wave across the state."

Speaking on Congress' verbal attacks on him, Bommai said that the party is using cheap language which shows that they are scared of defeat in the upcoming Karnataka assembly elections.

"I have never made allegations against anybody in the last one and a half years and have not made any harsh statements on anyone. The political culture of Karnataka is not individual-based or vengeance-based but issue-based and development-oriented," he said.

"We are showing the achievements of the state and the union government without criticizing any party or politician. The Congress' language shows their desperation of winning the upcoming elections," he added.

He dismissed finalisation of candidate list for the upcoming assembly elections and said that survey work is going on.

The CM said Shah did not give any specific instructions to the state leaders in Belagavi meeting but told them to make the preparation for the Assembly polls.

Speaking on 'Go Back Ashok' posters after appointment of Revenue Minister R Ashok as the district in-charge minister of Mandya, Bommai said that it is an act of three or four people and the media need not sensationalise it.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor