Probe in Nagaland killings progressing expeditiously: Army

New Delhi, Dec 26 The Indian Army on Sunday said its inquiry into the December 4 incident of civilian killings in Nagaland is progressing expeditiously and all efforts are being made to conclude it at the earliest.

"We have taken out notices for people to come forward and assist us in the inquiry by providing any information including videos, photos or any other material from original sources and will be grateful for the same.

"This can be conveyed on Whatsapp Messenger at +916026930283 or Army Exchange Helpline +913742388456," the Army said in a statement

It again said it "deeply regrets the loss of lives during the Dec 4 incident in Mon District, loss of lives is indeed sad and unfortunate", as it extended New Year greetings to the people of Nagaland.

"The Indian Army is also fully cooperating with the Special Investigation Team (SIT) inquiry ordered by State Govt and required details are being shared in timely manner. We request all brothers and sisters of Nagaland to be patient and wait for the findings of the Army inquiry. We assure you that action will be taken in accordance with the law to secure justice for all," it said.

Noting that the people of Nagaland "have always cooperated and assisted the security Forces in maintaining peace and tranquillity over the last many decades", the army said: "We share a deep bond of brotherhood, trust and friendship with you. Let us work together for a brighter and better future".

On early December 4, a unit of the 21 Para Special Forces organised an ambush on suspected NSCN-K-Yung Aung faction cadre near Tiru village, Mon district, and instead of gunning down the suspected militants, killed eight civilian miners belonging to Oting village who were returning home in a pickup truck.

Out of the miners, six were immediately killed as a result of the ambush and two were severely injured. The villagers, on searching for the missing miners and discovering their bodies, retaliated in anger on the local armed forces and in the ensuing firefight seven more civil and one jawan were killed. On December 5, an agitated crowd burned down the Konyak Students Union Office and in the police firing that ensued, one more civilian was killed. In total, as a result of the unfortunate incidents, 14 civil and one jawan were killed.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor