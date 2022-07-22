Promoting sustainable development needs working with young people: UN chief

United Nations, July 22 Promoting sustainable development and building a better future need working with the young people, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said.

The UN chief on Thursday made the remarks in a video message to the World Youth Development Forum, organised by the All-China Youth Federation and being held in Beijing from July 21 to 23 under the theme "For a Shared Future: Promoting Sustainable Development with Youth and for Youth".

In the video message released by his press office on Thursday, Guterres extended thanks to the All-China Youth Federation for hosting the important gathering, Xinhua news agency reported.

The forum provides a critical opportunity to bring young people together to shape solutions to some of the most pressing global issues of the day, he said.

"The theme of this conference reminds us that truly sustainable development means working not only for young people like you but with you," he added, highlighting climate action and green and digital economies, entrepreneurship, sustainable recovery from the pandemic as well as quality education for all.

Young people have suffered tremendously under the Covid-19 pandemic, but they have met these challenges with characteristic innovation, spirit and solidarity, Guterres added.

Young people's calls for change at the forum should be heeded, and their needs should be put first across policy and investment decisions, he said.

He also called for urgently supporting young people's inclusion and engagement across all aspects of political, economic and social life.

"Building a better future starts today. And it starts with you the young people of the world," Guterres added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor