Protesting MPs like Omicron, says BJP member in RS

New Delhi, Dec 15 Bharatiya Janata Party MP from Uttar Pradesh Shiv Pratap Shukla while speaking during the short duration discussion on the Covid Omicron situation, compared the opposition to Omicron.

Shukla, an ex Union Minister of State, attacked the opposition and said, "we all are discussing Omicron but it is standing in the Well" in a jibe at the opposition MPs.

"Those who are not allowing Parliament to function are like Omicron, there is a danger to democracy in Parliament because of these Omicrons..."

Manoj Kumar Jha of the RJD objected but Shukla did not stop, continued his speech and attacked the opposition for misguiding people on vaccines.

Later parliamentary affairs minister Pralhad Joshi said that the opposition demanded a discussion but ran away.

Leader of the House Piyush Goyal, after the House resumed, said the suspended MPs should apologize. After attacking marshals and misbehaving with the female marshals and senior opposition members they are not repenting for their conduct.

"The government is ready to consider their request but they should apologize," he added.

Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge said, "we are requesting you that the crime which we have not done is put on us." Kharge alleged that the House is being misled about the incident.

During the short discussion on Covid, the opposition demanded that the suspended MPs should be brought to the House after the revocation of their suspension.

The Rajya Sabha on Wednesday witnessed disruption over the suspension issue. The opposition MPs held placards and walked to the Well of the House and raised slogans during Question Hour and the short duration discussion.

Earlier, as the proceedings started the Opposition members demanded that their notices be accepted, but it was rejected by the Chair as also the revocation of the suspension of the MPs.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor