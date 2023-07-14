Proud day for all Indians, Owaisi on Chandrayaan 3 launch

Hyderabad, July 14 All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) President Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday congratulated the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) over successful launch of Chandrayaan 3.

“It’s a proud day for all Indians, and another great step in our space journey. India’s scientific progress over the decades is an inspiration for nations across the world,” tweeted the Hyderabad MP.

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao expressed his delight over the successful launch of LVM3-M4 Chandrayaan-3, into space orbit by the ISRO from Satish Dhawan Space Center in Sriharikota.

Extending his heartfelt congratulations to the dedicated team of ISRO Chairman, scientists and other technical personnel who contributed to the successful launch of the initial stage of Chandrayaan-3, he emphasised that the success of the initial stage of Chandrayaan-3 is a significant milestone for India’s space research sector.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has also congratulated the ISRO team for the successful launch of Chandrayaan- 3, the mission to the moon. He wished the lunar expedition a smooth and successful landing propelling the country's space prowess into orbit of glory winning a place of pride on the global map.

