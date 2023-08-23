Proud moment for nation, says Andhra CM Jagan on lunar landing

Amaravati, Aug 23 Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has described the soft landing of Chandrayan-3 as a proud and cherished moment for the nation as it has joined the orbit of an elite group that has accomplished the Moon Mission.

Congratulating the ISRO team for creating history and space in the celestial science with an overwhelming success, the Chief Minister said that exploring unchartered polar regions has made the expedition more challenging with the world gazing at India in admiration.

ISRO scientists scripted history propelling the prowess of space technology to heights greater than the great, the Chief Minister said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor