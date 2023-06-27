"Public will give Congress party another chance to serve Rajasthan," CM Ashok Gehlot expresses confidence

Chittorgarh (Rajasthan) [India], June 27 : Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday said that in the upcoming assembly elections, the public will give another chance to the current government and the Congress party to serve Rajasthan.

While addressing a program in Chittorgarh, CM Ashok Gehlot said, "In the upcoming assembly elections, our government will return. Every section of society is getting benefits from our public welfare schemes. The public will give us another chance to serve the state."

He also said that the announcements made in the recent budget passed by the state government bridge the gap between the poor and rich and many schemes have been started accordingly in this direction.

"On the basis of the issues on which Rahul Gandhi took out Bharat Jodo Yatra in the country, we have announced the budget and have started schemes to bridge the gap between the poor and the rich, many schemes have been started so that the common poor get the right to lead a normal life," CM Gehlot said.

He further stated that the Urban Olympic games in the state will start from July 10.

"The way people participated enthusiastically in the Rural Olympic Games, on the same lines, now the Urban Olympic Games will also be organized from July 10," he said.

In the 2018 Assembly elections, Congress bagged 99 out of 199 seats to wrest power from the BJP in the state.

