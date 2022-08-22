Puducherry CM presents budget of Rs 10,696.61 crore

Puducherry, Aug 22 Puducherry Chief Minister N. Rangasamy while presenting the budget for the financial year 2022-23 said the government has decided to provide free laptops to all students of Class 11 and 12 of government, and aided schools in a phased manner.

He presented a budget of Rs 10,696.61 crore in state legislative assembly on Monday.

The government will also provide monthly assistance of Rs 1,000 to women between the age of 21 and 55, and living below the poverty line.

The Chief Minister said that the assistance would be given to those women who are not in the bracket of receiving any other financial assistance from the state government.

N. Rangasamy in his budget speech said that the government plans to launch a ferry service between Karaikkal port and Kankesanthurai port in Sri Lanka this year. He also said that under the Sagaramala scheme the government proposed to operate cargo handling from Puducherry port.

The state government has also decided to extend the Centre's Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana Health Insurance Scheme to families beyond below poverty line (BPL) from this financial year onwards. This would help families above the poverty line get health insurance coverage for renal transplants also.

The Union Territory has also enhanced the financial assistance for the marriage of a differently-abled person with a non-differently abled person from Rs 25,000 to Rs 1,00,000.

The assistance for marriage between two differently-abled persons has been enhanced from Rs 50,000 to Rs 2,00,000, the Chief Minister said in his budget speech.

The government has also set aside an amount of Rs 3 crore for a separate department for Sports and Youth Affairs.

The Chief Minister also informed the house that the government has invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for laying the foundation stone of the National Law University in Puducherry.

The government has also decided to procure cyber tools and establish an Emergency Response Support System to curtail the menace of cyber crimes against women and children. The Chief Minister also said that more Women's help desks would be set up in police stations.

The government has allocated a record Rs 1,036.5 crore for health in the budget and several novel projects in health have been announced by the Chief Minister.

This includes establishing an e-hospital service in Government Hospital and Rajiv Gandhi Women and Child hospital.

MRI machines and CT scan equipment will be procured for all health care centres in the UT, the Chief Minister said.

