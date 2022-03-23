Puducherry CM to present interim budget on March 30, LG not to be present

Puducherry, March 23 The interim budget or vote on account for the Union Territory of Puducherry will be presented on March 30 by Chief Minister N. Rangasamy who is also the finance minister of the territory.

This was announced by the Puducherry Legislative Assembly Speaker R. Selvam on Wednesday. He said that this is the second session of the Assembly as the first session convened on February 23 was adjourned after conduct of business.

Lieutenant Governor of Puduchery Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan will, however, be not present during the interim budget session.

Speaker said that the vote on accounts will be presented on March 30 by the Chief Minister who holds the finance portfolio to meet the committed expenditure of the government for the first few months of the next financial year (2022-23).

In addition to this, the supplementary demands for grants for the financial year 2021-22 would also be presented and debated in the house before passing in the session.

The Speaker also said that the Lieutenant Governor would address the full budget session to be held sometime in June after getting approval from the central government.

He said that the Chief Minister has already written to the Central government for an additional Rs 2,000 crore grant and was following up on the matter.

Speaker also said that an all-party delegation led by him and comprising legislators would travel to Goa, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telengana, and Uttarkhand in April to study the legislative complex buildings in those states before the work for the new legislative complex in the Union Territory commences.

The government of the Union Territory has already requested an amount of Rs 300 crore for the new Assembly complex in Puducherry.

