Punjab Assembly Elections 2022: AAP never comprises on national securit: Arvind Kejriwal

Ahead of assembly elections in Punjab, the AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said, "Aam Aadmi Party never comprises on national security. If voted to power in Punjab we'll work together with the Centre on the issue of security in Punjab&the country. There should be no politics on the issue of security of PM but politics was done from both sides."

Earlier, Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal and his daughter campaigned for the AAP in Punjab. After reaching Punjab, Sunita Kejriwal said "We've come here to appeal for votes for Bhagwant Mann but here people already have decided to vote for Bhagwant Mann. People understand that they (AAP) have done work in Delhi and will do it here too."

Meanwhile, the elections will be held to elect 117 members of the Legislative Assembly in Punjab. This year the main competition will be between two ruling parties Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The Punjab election was going to be held on a single-phase on February 14 but now it changed to 20th February.