Punjab Assembly Elections 2022: "AAP will form a drug task force for a (drug) addiction-free Punjab which will have no political interference" : Bhagwant Mann

Ahead of assembly elections in Punjab the CM candidate of AAP, Bhagwant Mann has assured the Punjab public that the party will form a drug task force for a (drug) addiction-free Punjab "If we form govt, will give free hand to Punjab Police...will form a drug task force for a (drug) addiction-free Punjab which will have no political interference" he said.

Earlier, Bhagwant Mann hits out at Captain Amarinder Singh for criticizing him and calling him a comedian, by saying that this comedian has always raised the issues of Punjab’s water, agriculture, farmers, and mafia in the Parliament. Talking to the media Bhagwant Mann said “When Captain Amarinder was an MP, he did not even go to Parliament. His attendance was the worst, let alone his chances of raising any issue pertaining to Punjab and its people. Even as the chief minister, he deceived the people of Punjab. Instead of fulfilling promises, he was spending time in his farmhouse. Today he is getting punished for his betrayal of the people of Punjab,”

Meanwhile, the elections will be held to elect 117 members of the Legislative Assembly in Punjab. This year the main competition will be between two ruling parties Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The Punjab election was going to be held on a single-phase on February 14 but now it changed to 20th February.