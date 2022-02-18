Punjab Assembly Elections 2022: Anurag Thakur slams Congress over the promises they had made to Punjab people

Union Minister Anurag Thakur in Jalandhar slammed Congress over the promises they had made to Punjab people before five years and haven't fulfilled it, taking a dig over Congress he said "People of Punjab are asking questions to Congress that what happened to those promises which you made 5 years back? They promised to waive off farm loans, provide employment and make Punjab drug-free, but nothing has happened."

Earlier, he also slammed SP over the attack of SP Singh Baghel said, "SP goons then attacked BJP candidate from Karhal &MoS SP Singh Baghel in Mainpuri on Feb 15. SP goons do this in every Mainpuri poll. We've demanded strict action, CCTVs on every polling booth, & flag marches a day before polling, with paramilitary force deployment."

"I had to come to EC as after the 1st &2nd phases of Uttar Pradesh Elections, Akhilesh started sweating. His workers & goons are instigating violence. Attack on BJP MP &UP Mahila Morcha chief, Geeta Shakya, on Feb 14 shows SP does violence against women" he added.

Talking on Punjab, the elections will be held to elect 117 members of the Legislative Assembly in Punjab. This year the main competition will be between two ruling parties Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The Punjab election was going to be held on a single-phase on February 14 but now it changed to 20th February.