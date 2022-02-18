Punjab Assembly Elections 2022: Arvind Kejriwal addresses the press conference in Bathinda, watch live

Before the news was doing rounds that Arvind Kejriwal's press conference in Bathinda has been canceled but the Delhi CM has stopped all the rumors and is all set for his press conference. Watch the live here,

Aam Aadmi Party को हराने के लिए और @BhagwantMann को CM बनने से रोकने के लिए सारे भ्रष्टाचारी इकट्ठे हो गए हैं। AAP National Convenor श्री @ArvindKejriwal जी की Press Conference | LIVE https://t.co/XjdLzldrBH — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) February 18, 2022

Speaking to the media in the press conference he said, "All these corrupt leaders are scared of me, I am a terrorist for them. I got to know that in a day or two NIA will file FIR against me."

Yesterday, AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal holds a roadshow in Fatehgarh Churian of Gurdaspur. Earlier, he said "All surveys are showing AAP winning in Punjab elections...After being voted to power, steps will be taken to end corruption. We will not end the APMC system."

He also assured that his party will emerge victorious in Amritsar East against Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu and SAD secretary general Bikram Singh Majithia.

He also said "A common lady will defeat two big stalwarts this time. In our survey, both the giants are losing. Jeevan Jyot is winning."

Meanwhile, the elections will be held to elect 117 members of the Legislative Assembly in Punjab. This year the main competition will be between two ruling parties Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The Punjab election was going to be held on a single-phase on February 14 but now it changed to 20th February.