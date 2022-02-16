Punjab Assembly Elections 2022: Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann holds roadshow in Jalandhar Cantt

AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal and the party's CM face of Punjab Bhagwant Mann conduct a roadshow in the Jalandhar Cantt Assembly constituency. See the visuals here

#WATCH | AAP national convener & Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal & the party's Chief Ministerial candidate Bhagwant Mann conduct a roadshow in Jalandhar Cantt Assembly constituency#PunjabElections2022pic.twitter.com/kTwD9BeYQg — ANI (@ANI) February 16, 2022

Before this, both leaders on the occasion of Ravidas Jayanti visited Sat Guru Ravidass Dham in Bootan Mandi, Jalandhar.

Yesterday, Kejriwal said "All surveys are showing AAP winning in Punjab elections...After being voted to power, steps will be taken to end corruption. We will not end the APMC system."

He also assured that his party will emerge victorious in Amritsar East against Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu and SAD secretary general Bikram Singh Majithia.

He also said "A common lady will defeat two big stalwarts this time. In our survey, both the giants are losing. Jeevan Jyot is winning."

Meanwhile, the elections will be held to elect 117 members of the Legislative Assembly in Punjab. This year the main competition will be between two ruling parties Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The Punjab election was going to be held on a single-phase on February 14 but now it changed to 20th February.