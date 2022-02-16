Punjab Assembly Elections 2022: Arvind Kejriwal to line up several public meetings in Jalandhar Punjab today

Ahead of the Punjab assembly elections, AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal will address a series of poll-related programs in Jalandhar today. The party's official handle on Wednesday shared this information which reads, "AAP Convenor @ArvindKejriwal to visit Jalandhar, Punjab today:

Ravidas Mandir, Jalandhar- 1:30 PM

Nagpal Medicos, Jalandhar Cantt- 2:30 PM (Nukkad Sabha)

New Mobile Point, Jalandhar Central- 3:30 PM (Nukkad Sabha)

Modern Stationery, Jalandhar North- 4:30 PM(Nukkad Sabha)"

AAP Convenor @ArvindKejriwal to visit Jalandhar, Punjab today:



➡️Ravidas Mandir, Jalandhar- 1:30 PM

➡️Nagpal Medicos, Jalandhar Cantt- 2:30 PM (Nukkad Sabha)

➡️New Mobile Point, Jalandhar Central- 3:30 PM (Nukkad Sabha)

➡️Modern Stationery, Jalandhar North- 4:30 PM(Nukkad Sabha) pic.twitter.com/v5elIE3mpJ — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) February 16, 2022

Yesterday, Kejriwal said "All surveys are showing AAP winning in Punjab elections...After being voted to power, steps will be taken to end corruption. We will not end the APMC system."

Meanwhile, the elections will be held to elect 117 members of the Legislative Assembly in Punjab. This year the main competition will be between two ruling parties Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The Punjab election was going to be held on a single-phase on February 14 but now it changed to 20th February.